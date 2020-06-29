Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 p.m. Lake Hawea Community Centre 28 Myra Street Lake Hawea View Map Death Notice



Martin James (Marty):

After a courageous battle, passed peacefully at Dunstan Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, June 26, 2020, aged 69 years. Dearly loved companion and special friend of Helen McCarthy. Loving father and father-in-law of Brendon and Shelley, Aj and Lisa, Geoffrey and Megan, Danni, Hayden and Lydia. Much loved and special friend of Kerri and Gay. Loving Grandad Marty of Blake, Brody; Lochie, Bella: Seth and Daniel; Loved son of the late James and Blanche Cornish, and loved brother of the late Debbie Littlejohn. Special thanks to the staff at Dunstan Hospital. A service to celebrate Marty's life will be held in the Lake Hawea Community Centre, 28 Myra Street, Lake Hawea, on Thursday, July 2 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to Helen McCarthy, 59 Lakeview Terrace, RD2, Wanaka 9382, or Brendon Cornish, 254 Heaney Road, RD2, Cromwell 9384.

"Marty was a special legend of a man who had time for everyone,

he will be sorely missed by so many people, far and wide"

" Happy Dayz, Sweet as, Nowrys"







Published in Southland Times from June 29 to July 1, 2020

