SCHULTZ,
Martha Joan (Joan):
Passed away peacefully with family, on Friday, November 13, 2020, in the loving care of Albany House Rest Home staff, in her 94th year. Much loved daughter of *James and *Mary Schultz, loved sister and sister-in-law of *Doris and *Jack Egan, *Nora and *Gib Wright, *Eileen Ford, *Pauline and *Maurice Corkery, Kevin Wallis (Australia), and a much loved Aunty "Joan" of all her nieces and nephews.
R.I.P
A private family Requiem Mass and interment will be held. Special thank you to Albany House Rest Home staff for all their care and support of Joan over the years. Messages to 42E Ardwick Street, Gore, 9710.
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 16, 2020