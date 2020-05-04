Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service To be announced at a later date Death Notice



BLAIR, Marlene Marion:

Peacefully at home with family by her side on Friday, May 1, 2020, aged 64. Dearly loved wife of Russell. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Alice and Andy, Daniel and Kate, Michael and Sarah. Special Nan of Devan, Quinn, Koan, Beau, and Nate. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Una and Murray, Wayne and Louise; loved and respected sister-in-law of David and Julie, Margaret and Chris, Elizabeth and the late Murray. There will be a private interment at Marlene's request. Marlene's family would like to thank the Cancer Society, Hospice Southland and the District Nurses for their outstanding care and support. A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in her memory to Hospice Southland either online or at the service. Messages can be sent to 15 Union Street, Winton 9720, or to Marlene's tribute page at









