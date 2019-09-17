McCREA, Mark:
Peacefully at Hospice Southland on Sunday, September 15, 2019, aged 37 years. Dearly loved son of Shirley (Hale). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Stacey and Nathan Nelson, and uncle of Archie and Neve. Mark's life will be celebrated in Central Baptist Church, 11 Deveron Street, at 11.00am on Friday, September 20. Private cremation thereafter. Donations to IHC (Southland) may be left at the service. Online tributes can be made at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes. Messages to 215 Layard Street, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019