HELLIER, Mark Lawrence:
(formerly of 98 Burnetts Hill) Passed away suddenly and sadly, at Blenheim, aged 58 years. Dearly loved husband of Doreen, loved and cherished father and father-in-law of Phillip and Becky, Glenn and Jasmine, Justin, Logan and Hayley, and Quintin. Loved son of Marlene and the late Rex, cherished brother and brother-in-law of Julie, Linda and John. A funeral service for Mark will be held in Southern Funeral Home Chapel, 106 Hokonui Drive, Gore, on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 1.30pm, private interment to follow. Messages to Doreen Hellier, 98 Burnetts Hill Road, RD1, Gore, 9771.
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019