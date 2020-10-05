HARRIS, Mark Jackson:
On Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Dunedin Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Donna, loved father and grandfather of Leeann, Pamela, Sonya, Aiden Jordan, Kazera and Taliyah. Great-Grandad to Isla. Loved brother of Mervyn (Oamaru) and brother-in-law to Wayne (Glenorchy) and Maxine (Invercargill) and special uncle to Chelsea. A service to celebrate Mark's life will be held in the Te Anau Club, cnr Pop Andrew Drive and Jackson Street, on Saturday, October 10, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Blair Vining Charitable Hospital Trust would be appreciated and can be made at the service. Messages can be sent to 356 Sinclair Rd, RD1, Te Anau 9679 or to Mark's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9, 2020