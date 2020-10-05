Mark HARRIS

Guest Book
  • "Sorry to hear of the passing of Mark my thoughts go out to..."
    - Greg Ayto
  • "Please accept our sympathy on your loss of Mark Alison and..."
    - Alison and Bruce Hawkes
  • "Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us..."
    - Lynn McLean
    - Catrina Breen (nee Thompson)
Service Information
Service
Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Te Anau Club
cnr Pop Andrew Drive and Jackson Street
Death Notice


logoHARRIS, Mark Jackson:
On Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Dunedin Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Donna, loved father and grandfather of Leeann, Pamela, Sonya, Aiden Jordan, Kazera and Taliyah. Great-Grandad to Isla. Loved brother of Mervyn (Oamaru) and brother-in-law to Wayne (Glenorchy) and Maxine (Invercargill) and special uncle to Chelsea. A service to celebrate Mark's life will be held in the Te Anau Club, cnr Pop Andrew Drive and Jackson Street, on Saturday, October 10, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Blair Vining Charitable Hospital Trust would be appreciated and can be made at the service. Messages can be sent to 356 Sinclair Rd, RD1, Te Anau 9679 or to Mark's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes

Published in Southland Times from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9, 2020
