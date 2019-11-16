BATEMAN, Marjory (Marj):

Of Cromwell. Marj passed peacefully on November 14, 2019 in the loving care of the Vincent Ward Staff at Dunstan Hospital; aged 93. Dearly loved wife of the late Arnold and special mum to Ken (Cromwell) and Stuart and Michelle (Queenstown), loved sister of the late Edna Dyet, loved Nana to Damien and Grace (Melbourne) and Rachel and Graeme (Cromwell), loved great-nana to Dylan, Blake and Jack and very special family friend to Sue and Peter, loved Auntie Marj to all her nieces and nephews. Marj's family are very grateful to the incredible staff at Home Care NZ, Ripponburn, Dunstan Hospital and the amazing support from Marj's church family and wonderful Orchard Place neighbours. Donations to the Cromwell Resource Centre would be appreciated and may be left at Marj's service. A Memorial celebration of Marj's life will be held at the Cromwell and District Presbyterian Church, 10 Elspeth Street, Cromwell on Tuesday, November 19, at 1.30pm, followed by an interment at The Cromwell Cemetery. Please bring flower petals to celebrate mum's love of flowers. Messages to: P.O. Box 1157, Queenstown 9348.

