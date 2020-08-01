TEMPLETON,
Marjorie Frances:
Peacefully on July 29, 2020, at Calvary Hospital, surrounded by her family. In her 92nd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill Templeton and the late Bill Murchland. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Wayne, Neville and Joy, Alister and Elaine, and Rhonda. Loved Nana and Margee of Katrina, Amy, Bevan, Andrea, Ryan and Kane. A private family service has been held. Messages to 98 Dome St, Invercargill. Online messages may be left on her tribute page frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 1, 2020