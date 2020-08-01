Marjorie TEMPLETON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie TEMPLETON.
Service Information
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
032184095
Death Notice


logoTEMPLETON,
Marjorie Frances:
Peacefully on July 29, 2020, at Calvary Hospital, surrounded by her family. In her 92nd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill Templeton and the late Bill Murchland. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Wayne, Neville and Joy, Alister and Elaine, and Rhonda. Loved Nana and Margee of Katrina, Amy, Bevan, Andrea, Ryan and Kane. A private family service has been held. Messages to 98 Dome St, Invercargill. Online messages may be left on her tribute page frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes

logo
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.