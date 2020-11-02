Marjorie HUMPHRIES

HUMPHRIES, Marjorie Alice
(formerly Officer):
Passed away peacefully at home, on Saturday, October 31, 2020, with loving family by her side, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Evan and the late Lawrie. Loved mum and mother-in-law of Cheryl, Allan and Nancy. Special Nana of Lana and Iain, Michael, Erin, Jordan and Tucker (Millie). Loved step mum of David*, Ken and Carla, Lois and Lindsay* and Neil and Carolyn. In accordance with Marj's wishes, a private family service will be held. Messages to Unit 11, 211 Racecourse Road 9810.
* Denotes deceased

