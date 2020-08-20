CHARLESON,
Marjorie Alexandra:
On August 8, 2020, in Perth, Western Australia. Born April 21, 1933. Loved daughter of the late Leslie and Aby Charleson of Wendon Valley, Southland, sister and sister in-law of Muriel and the late Robin Archer, aunt and aunt-in-law of Susan and Michael, Kate and Don, and Leslie and Katie, grand-aunt of Thomas and Alexandra, Georgia and Bridget, Isaac, Sarah and Matthew. A brilliant 60 year career from 4ZB copywriter to trail-blazing promoter of thoroughbred horse-racing in Australia. Messages can be sent to: Susan Archer, [email protected]
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 20, 2020