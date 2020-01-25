Marjorie BUTCHER

Service Information
Winton and Districts Funeral Services
306 Great North Rd
Winton, Southland
032367586
Service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Southland Crematorium Chapel
Rockdale Road
Invercargill
View Map
Death Notice


logoBUTCHER,
Marjorie (Claire):
Unexpectedly but peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020, aged 83 years. Loved wife and best friend of the late Les. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynette and Ron Kelman (Invercargill), Norman and Carol (Ryal Bush), Peter (Winton), Yvonne and Gervin Clive (Winton), Bruce (Invercargill). Loved Nana and Great-Nana of all her grandchildren. A service to celebrate Claire's life will be held at 11.00am on Monday, January 27 in the Southland Crematorium Chapel, Rockdale Road, Invercargill. Messages may be sent to 53 Albert Street, Winton 9720, or Claire's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.

Published in Southland Times from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020
