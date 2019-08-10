MacKENZIE, Marion Ruth
(nee Lennon):
Of Waipahi. Surrounded by loving family on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, aged 80 years. Loved wife of the late John, dearly loved Mum, mother-in-law and Grandma to Mark and Margaret (Waipahi), Paula and Brad, Veronica, John and Sabrina, and Anna; Gary and Karen (Gore), Corina and Don, Lachlan and Scott; Chris and Haley (Queenstown), Alex and Molly. Thanks to Dr Chatterjee, nurses and staff at Southland Hospital. A farewell for Marion will be held in Calvin Community Church, Robertson Street, Gore on Tuesday, August 13, at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance. Messages to 511 Webb Road, RD 1, Gore 9771.
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019