Of Roxburgh. On March 4, 2020, 12 days short of her 80th birthday. Loved wife for 56 years of Garry, loved mother of Clare, Bronwyn, Craig and Roisin, and Michael and Leanne. Adored Nan of Mason, Josh and Brooke, and sister-in-law of Hope and Don Ingham. We would like to acknowledge the special care given to Marilyn by the Roxburgh District Nurses and Medical Centre. A special thanks also to the Otago Hospice & Cancer Society. To all friends and family who visited and cared for Marilyn – we thank you all. As per Marilyn's wishes, a private cremation has been held and a celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, March 14 at 2.00pm, at the Roxburgh Memorial Hall. No flowers please, at Marilyn's request, but donations on the day for the Cancer Society and Roxburgh Medical Trust greatly appreciated. Messages to: 63 Scotland Street, Roxburgh 9500.

