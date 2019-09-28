REYNOLDS, Marie Gertrude
(nee O'Sullivan):
Peacefully on Thursday, September 26, 2019 with her loving family by her side at Calvary Rest Home, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Herb. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Graeme and Malita, Kevin and Ruth, Petrina* and Tony Empson, Michael and Stephanie, Gerard and Lyn, Bernadette and Michael Walker, Christopher and friend of Loretta, and Paul*. Adored grandmother of all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Special friend of Marge Keen. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Patrick*, Philip*, and Bernadette* and Jack* Dalton.
R.I.P.
Funeral details to be advised. A Rosary will be recited at the Calvary Rest Home Chapel on Wednesday, October 2, at 7.00pm. Messages 36 Clifton Street, Windsor, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1, 2019