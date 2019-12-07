POSKITT, Marie Therese:
Passed away peacefully, aged 89, on Friday, December 6, 2019. Most loved and loving wife of the late Ray Poskitt. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Neil and Denise, Louise and Bruce Reiche, Jenny and Stuart Doidge. Loved Nana of Kate, Mark and Daniel Poskitt; Maria Reiche; Tim, Chris and Nicole Doidge. A Requiem Mass for Marie will be celebrated at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 197 Broadway Ave, Palmerston North, on Tuesday, December 10, at 1.30pm.
Published in Southland Times on Dec. 7, 2019