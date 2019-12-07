Marie POSKITT

Guest Book
  • "My thoughts are with Neil, Louise and Jenny and families at..."
    - Jenny Hart
  • "My thoughts and prayers are with you Jenny and Family Love..."
Service Information
Robert J Cotton & Sons Ltd
697 Main Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063552529
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
1:30 p.m.
Cathedral of the Holy Spirit
197 Broadway Ave
Palmerston North
View Map
Death Notice

POSKITT, Marie Therese:
Passed away peacefully, aged 89, on Friday, December 6, 2019. Most loved and loving wife of the late Ray Poskitt. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Neil and Denise, Louise and Bruce Reiche, Jenny and Stuart Doidge. Loved Nana of Kate, Mark and Daniel Poskitt; Maria Reiche; Tim, Chris and Nicole Doidge. A Requiem Mass for Marie will be celebrated at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 197 Broadway Ave, Palmerston North, on Tuesday, December 10, at 1.30pm.


Published in Southland Times on Dec. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.