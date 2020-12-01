MOORE, Marie Joan
(nee Meikle):
Passed peacefully in her Mum's arms with her husband, family and Calvary Staff present on Monday, 23 November, 2020; aged 45 years. Dearly loved wife of Andrew, dearly loved daughter of Janice and the late Colin Meikle, much loved sister of Paul Meikle (all of Mataura), loved aunty of Riley Blomfield, adored grandaughter of Joan and the late Ray Leonard, also dearly loved niece of Linda and the late Pat Leonard (Mataura), and Allan and Julie Leonard, a loved cousin. Daughter-in-law of the late Lucy and Colin Moore, sister-in-law to the Moore family.
"Now at Peace after a very long and courageous battle."
Many thanks to Calvary Staff for all you did for our Marie. You are magnificent, she loved you all. In accordance with family wishes, a private service has been held. Messages to C/- 51 Oakland Street, Mataura 9712.
Published in Southland Times on Dec. 1, 2020