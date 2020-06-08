Marie CONAGHAN

Death Notice

CONAGHAN, Marie Teresa
(nee O'Sullivan):
10.12.1937 - 5.6.2020
It is with a broken heart that we announce our darling wife, mum, GG and 'Marnie' has left us to it. She will be sorely missed by dear wee dad, Kevin, plus kids, spouses, partners, and grandkids. We are Tracey, Graeme, Joshua, Brodie, and Sharnae O'Rourke, along with Corey and the precious little Parker; Bede, Susanna, Jesse, Regan, Leila, and MacKenzie Conaghan, along with Hayden Conaghan; Megan and Mick McNeil; Bridget, Rob, Alana, Bayley, Cullan, and Deaghlan Bird; Eammon, Molly, Maggie, and Maeve Conaghan. We thank the wonderful staff at Lakes District Hospital for their care of Marie in her final days. We are celebrating Marie's life with a requiem mass at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Melbourne Street, Queenstown, at 1.30pm on Friday, June 12. Messages to: K. Conaghan, 50 Douglas Street, Frankton 9300.

Published in Southland Times from June 8 to June 10, 2020
