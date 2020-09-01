BATHGATE, Marie Isobel:
Died on August 28, 2020, at Dunedin, aged 96 years. Daughter of the late Ella and Alex Bathgate, sister to Peter and Elsie, Gerald and Myra, Olive and Archie McDonald, loved aunt of her nieces and nephews, and dearly loved friend of Benita and Alex Barton, Frazer and Sarah, Peter and Clare, Andrew and Natalia, and their families. A service to farewell Marie will be held in St Mark's Presbyterian Church, 304 Pine Hill Road, at 3.00pm, Today (Tuesday, September 1), followed by private cremation. Marie's ashes will be interred at Crookston Cemetery, West Otago - time and date to be advised. Messages to The Bathgate Family, c/- Hope and Sons, PO Box 5013, Dunedin 9054, or leave a message on Marie's page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 1, 2020