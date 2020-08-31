Marie BATHGATE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie BATHGATE.
Service Information
Hope and Sons Ltd
523 Andersons Bay Rd
Dunedin, Otago
034555074
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 1, 2020
3:00 p.m.
St Mark's Presbyterian Church
304 Pine Hill Road
View Map
Death Notice

BATHGATE, Marie Isobel:
Died on August 28, 2020, at Dunedin, aged 96 years. Daughter of the late Ella and Alex Bathgate, sister to Peter and Elsie, Gerald and Myra, Olive and Archie McDonald, loved aunt of her nieces and nephews, and dearly loved friend of Benita and Alex Barton, Frazer and Sarah, Peter and Clare, Andrew and Natalia, and their families. A service to farewell Marie will be held in St Mark's Presbyterian Church, 304 Pine Hill Road, at 3.00pm, Tuesday, September 1, followed by private cremation. Marie's ashes will be interred at Crookston Cemetery, West Otago - time and date to be advised. Messages to The Bathgate Family, c/- Hope and Sons, PO Box 5013, Dunedin 9054, or leave a message on Marie's page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in The Southland Times on Aug. 31, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.