Marianne TRAPSKI

Guest Book
  • "It is with great sadness we say goodbye to Marianne from..."
    - Elaine Hill
  • "You will be much missed Marianne. My love and sympathy to..."
    - Jill Porter
  • "I will miss our friendship, the laughs we had and the..."
    - Françoise Case
  • "to a lovely lady"
  • "Sorry to Hear of the passing of Auntie Marianne,Sending my..."
Service Information
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
096389026
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Herne Bay Pentanque Club
19 Salisbury Street
Herne Bay
View Map
Death Notice

TRAPSKI, Marianne Ruth:
After a long battle, Marianne passed away December 14, 2019, aged 71. Dearly loved wife of 51 years, best friend and soul mate of Fred. Loved mum and mother-in-law of Adam and Alison, Paul and Jane and Kristian (Graham). Treasured and always fun Nana of Ava, Freddie and Mia. Donations to Mercy Hospice would be greatly appreciated. A celebration for Marianne (the Boss) will be held at the Herne Bay Pentanque Club, 19 Salisbury Street, Herne Bay, Auckland, on Monday, December 23, at 11.00am. Parking via Argyle St recommend.
Always loved, sadly missed.

logo
Published in Southland Times from Dec. 17 to Dec. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.