TRAPSKI, Marianne Ruth:
After a long battle, Marianne passed away December 14, 2019, aged 71. Dearly loved wife of 51 years, best friend and soul mate of Fred. Loved mum and mother-in-law of Adam and Alison, Paul and Jane and Kristian (Graham). Treasured and always fun Nana of Ava, Freddie and Mia. Donations to Mercy Hospice would be greatly appreciated. A celebration for Marianne (the Boss) will be held at the Herne Bay Pentanque Club, 19 Salisbury Street, Herne Bay, Auckland, on Monday, December 23, at 11.00am. Parking via Argyle St recommend.
Always loved, sadly missed.
Published in Southland Times from Dec. 17 to Dec. 21, 2019