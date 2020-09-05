THOMSON,
Marianne (nee Groot):
12.10.1951 - 03.04.2020
A service to celebrate our Mum, wife and Oma will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020, 1.30pm, at the Avenel Park Funeral Home, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill. Followed by a get together at the Bluff RSA. We would like to thank everyone for their support given to us during her illness and passing and hope we get a chance to speak with you on this celebration of her life. We were hoping that the borders would be open before the end of the year so that overseas family could attend but as this is not looking like a possibility, we have decided to go ahead with a service and have it livestreamed. https://livestream.com/accounts/ 72885/mariannethomson
- Murray, Anthony and Gina, Rowena, Ross, Claire, and Sarah.
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8, 2020