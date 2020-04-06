THOMSON, Marianne:
It is with heavy hearts we announce Marianne's passing with her loving husband Murray by her side, on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Southland Hospital. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Anthony and Gina, and Rowena and Ross Phillipson. Cherished Oma of Claire, Sarah, and the late Nathan. Loved daughter of Jacob and Sijke Groot, and daughter-in-law of Alex and Freda Thomson. Loved sister of Simon, Adriana, and Marina and sister-in-law of Heather Carver. Respected and loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. Cherished by Kirsty and family. Heartfelt thanks to Dr Vicky Bickford and Charleen of the Bluff Medical Centre and the care given by the Medical Ward staff at Southland Hospital. Susie, Aroha, and Astrid, we are eternally grateful for your care and love. A Memorial Service to celebrate Marianne's life will be held at a later date. Messages to 24 McDougall Street, Bluff 9814.
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 6, 2020