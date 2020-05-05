Marianne NEIL

Death Notice

NEIL,
Marianne (nee Humphries):
51 years young, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2020 in Gore. Much loved wife and best friend of Fraser. Dearly loved Mum of Michael, and Matthew. Beloved daughter of Wayne and Lone Humphries. Precious sister, sister-in-law and Aunty of Doyta, Charlie and Jessie. Loved daughter-in-law of Clarkson and the late Marion Neil. Loved sister-in-law of Adrienne and John Barrow, Susan Neil, Hamish and Lisa Neil and loved Aunty of all her nieces and nephews.
"Love you to the moon
and back"
A private graveside service for Marianne will be held at Charlton Park Cemetery. Special thanks to all the carers, nurses and the M.S Society for all their loving support. Messages to 15 Crewe Street, Gore 9710.

Published in Southland Times from May 5 to May 6, 2020
