KEIL, Marian Lorraine:

08.06.1945 - 31.08.2020

Harry, Steve, Greg, and families, would like to give their thanks and appreciation to everyone for their support, kindness and generosity they received at the loss of a dearly loved wife, Mum, mother-in-law, Nana, and great-Nana. Thank you for the visits, flowers, cards, phone calls, and a very special thank you for the meals and baking provided to the family, it was all greatly appreciated. Special thank you to family and friends who travelled to support and pay their respects, along with those who attended Marian's service and watched online. Thank you to Sally Tilly for the support, guidance and conducting the service. Lastly but not least, a huge heartfelt thank you to Nigel and his staff at Avenal Park Funeral Home for supporting and guiding the family through the difficult time, and for your amazing, outstanding effort in bringing Marian home to the family - we thank you. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement to all. Thank you.



