KEIL, Marian Lorraine:
Unexpectedly after a long illness on Monday, August 31, 2020. Adored and loving wife of Harry, loving mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Donna (Australia), Greg and Shona, and Tania Rewi and Peter Woodmancy. Dearly loved Nana of Matthew and Melissa, Logan and Bridgette, Nathan and Abby, Tony (Abu Dhabi), Ryan and Katie, Jasmine and David Knight, Jared and Pip (London) and step Nana to Haeden, and Macaela and loved Great-Nana of Lucas, Isaac, Maddison, George, Eli, Harry and step Great-Nana to Maeson. Loved daughter of Keith* and Edna* Booth, and sister and sister-in-law of Allan and Pam, Les* and Jennifer, Lin and Sharon, loved sister-in-law of the Keil family, loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews. Funeral details to be advised. Messages to 1 Onslow Street, Invercargill.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 2, 2020