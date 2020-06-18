MORGAN, Maria Marilyn:
Passed away suddenly but peacefully at home, Gore, on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, aged 66 years. Loving mother of Jackie and Dan, Joshua-Lee, Raylene and Rod, Casey, Joseph and Kate, loving Nanny of Chrystal and Shannon, Hemi, Maui and Pania, Jewel, Joshy, Ryder, Casey, Marley, Thomas, and loving GG of Manaia, Te Ao Reremoana, Akuhata, Awatea. Maria is resting at her home, 32 Wentworth Street, Gore, until Monday, June 22. The whanau warmly welcome anyone who wishes to pay their respects. Private cremation will be held.
Published in Southland Times from June 18 to June 19, 2020