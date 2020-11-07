EUNSON, Margot Irene
(nee McKenzie):
On November 2, 2020, passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital, aged 83 years. Loved wife of the late John, loved mum of Peter and Rhonda, Diane, Tim and Trish, treasured 'nana' of Robert, Stacey, Michael; and Thomas, and 'gran' to her five great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the team at Nurse Maude Hospital for their special care of Margot. Messages may be addressed to The Family of The late Margot Eunson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Margot's wishes, a private cremation has been held.
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 7, 2020