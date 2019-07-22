KEEN, Margory Alice:
Peacefully in the loving care of Calvary Hospital and her loving family on Saturday, July 20, 2019, aged 97 years. Dearly loved wife of the late James. Loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of John and Sheren and the late Joanne, Margaret and Murray Weir, David and Debbie, and Michael and Donna. Loved and adored grandma of Gareth and Liz, Haydyn and Nicole, Jarred and Lauren, Katie, Melissa, Danielle and Brad, Andrew, Emma and Nigel, Roan and Alishia, Craig and Lee, Abbey and Travis, and her many great-grandchildren. Special friend of Marie Reynolds. A private service will be held. Messages to 87 Melbourne Street, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times on July 22, 2019