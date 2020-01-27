SUTTON,
Margarette Mary Joan:
On Friday, 24 January, 2020, at Southland Hospital, dearly loved wife of Philip*; dearly loved special Mum and mum-in-law of Grant* and Cherry; Robynne and Warren (Mac) McIntyre* (Plimmerton), Jan and Wayne Elliott (Invercargill), Vicki and Jeff Shayler (Te Anau); and Graeme Tangney*, Scott and Diane (Rangiora); dearly loved Nana of her 18 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Margarette's life will be held at the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Wednesday, 29 January, at 1.30pm, followed by cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Parkinson NZ Southland would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Margarette will be resting at her special friends home, 24 Chelmsford Street, Invercargill, until her service. A special thank you to the medical staff at Southland Hospital. Messages to Vicki Shayler, 44 Breaksea Street, Te Anau 9600.
*denotes deceased.
"Mum has now run her last marathon."
Published in Southland Times on Jan. 27, 2020