YOUNG,
Margaret Catherine:
Passed away peacefully at Rowena Jackson on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Loved wife of the late Geoff. Mother and mother-in-law of Wayne and Judy, Terry and Kylie, Donna, Annette and Neil, and Mark and Debbie. Beloved Margie, Nanna and Grandma of all her grand and great-grandchildren. At Margaret's request a private cremation has been held. Special mention of Dr Dana Moore and Rowena Jackson Staff for their diligence and compassion in their care to Margaret. The family sincerely says THANK YOU. Messages to 77 Youghal Street, Wanaka.
Published in Southland Times on July 18, 2020