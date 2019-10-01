TOMS,
Margaret Jessie (nee Cook):
Aged 92, of Invercargill. Passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Chris and Cheryl, Jenny and John Labruyere, Jeremy, Alistair and Karina, Geoff and Barb, and Maxine. Nana and Great-Nana to all her grand and great-grandchildren. Loved sister of the late Laurie Cook, Betty McCrostie, and Joyce Imlay, and Richard and Clare Cook. A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held in All Saints Anglican Church, cnr Holywood Terrace and Dee Street, Invercargill, on Thursday, October 3, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to All Saints Church would be appreciated and can be made at the service. Messages can be sent to 9 Orbell Crescent, RD1, Te Anau 9679, or to Margaret's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
"At peace with the angels in the heavenly garden"
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019