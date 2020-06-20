SHAW, Margaret Dawn:
Diane and Alan wish to extend many thanks for the lovely cards, messages, flowers, phone calls, food and gifts received on the passing of our mother. Grateful thanks to Ngaire for her time in preparation and presentation of the service fitting for Mum, to Nigel and the staff at Avenal Funerals, for their professionalism and understanding, to our piper Ashley and the pall-bearers. Special thanks to Nicola and the staff at Rowena Jackson for their care and consideration of Mum over the years, particularly to the staff at the Salisbury Wing who went above and beyond in their care and communication during the last few weeks of Mum's life - so appreciated.
Please accept this
as a personal
"Thank You" to you all.
Published in Southland Times on June 20, 2020