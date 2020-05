SHAW, Margaret Dawn(nee Wishart):Peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020, in the care of Rowena Jackson; aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of Bruce*, a much loved mother and mother-in-law of Diane and Lloyd Wilson (Riverton), and Alan. Much loved Margaret of Sharleen, Michelle and their families. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Raymond* and Renee*, and Dorothy, Betty and Colin*, Coral* and Norman*. Sister-in-law of Berty* and Jean*, Wallace*, Arthur* and Mavis*, Lawrence and June, Margaret* and Murray, Graham* and Carol. A loved aunty of lots of nieces and nephews. In light of current circumstances, a private service will be held for Margaret, with the interment to follow at the Forest Hill Cemetery. A special thanks to all the staff at Rowena Jackson for their care and compassion shown to Mum. Messages to PO Box 38, Riverton.