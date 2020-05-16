SHAW, Margaret Dawn
(nee Wishart):
Peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020, in the care of Rowena Jackson; aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of Bruce*, a much loved mother and mother-in-law of Diane and Lloyd Wilson (Riverton), and Alan. Much loved Margaret of Sharleen, Michelle and their families. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Raymond* and Renee*, and Dorothy, Betty and Colin*, Coral* and Norman*. Sister-in-law of Berty* and Jean*, Wallace*, Arthur* and Mavis*, Lawrence and June, Margaret* and Murray, Graham* and Carol. A loved aunty of lots of nieces and nephews. In light of current circumstances, a private service will be held for Margaret, with the interment to follow at the Forest Hill Cemetery. A special thanks to all the staff at Rowena Jackson for their care and compassion shown to Mum. Messages to PO Box 38, Riverton.
Published in Southland Times from May 16 to May 20, 2020