  • "I will never forget Margo for her loving support, her..."
    - Kathy Singleton
  • "So sad to hear of Margo's passing but relieved that her..."
    - Sharen and Ken Bradley
  • "Margo gave so much in friendship, talent and love of..."
    - Shirley Smith
logoSHAW, Margaret Phyllis
(Margo) (nee Scrivener):
89 years young. The English rose, who met her Kiwi hunter over 60 years ago, has gone to join him on their next chapter of adventures. Margo died peacefully on October 19, 2019, at home - just the way she wanted it. Loved beyond words by her family. Those talented hands will be creating magical costumes wherever she may be. A private cremation has been held. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Te Anau Club on Thursday, October 24 at 2.00pm.

Published in Southland Times on Oct. 22, 2019
