SANDERS,
Margaret Catherine:
(of Cromwell) Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, aged 94. Loved wife of the late James Irvine Sanders, and loved mother of Yvonne, Irene, Carol, Rosalie, Jean, Judy, Beverly, Douglas, Neville, Sharon, Noels, and James. Mother-in-law, Grandma, Great-Grandma and Great-Great-Grandma. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held at Cromwell and Districts Presbyterian Church, 10 Elspeth Street, Cromwell, on Saturday, September 21, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. The family would like to thank the Access Caregivers for their wonderful care of Margaret. Messages to 6 Kerry Court, Cromwell 9310.
