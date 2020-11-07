ROBERTSON,

Margaret Harriet

(nee Hellier):

Doug and Jenny, Jane and Richard, Cathy and Ian, Sarah, and their families, would like to thank everyone for the cards, flowers, messages and phone calls, after losing our dearly loved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and great-grandmother, your kindness was greatly appreciated during this sad time. Thank you to Dr Ewan Adam and the wonderful caregivers that looked after Mum. We would like to thank Nigel and the staff at Avenal Park Funeral Home, and our celebrant Heather Stephen for their compassion and support. Please accept this as our personal acknowledgement of appreciation.



