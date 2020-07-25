ROBERTSON,
Margaret Harriet:
Of Arthurton, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. Dearly loved wife of Ian* for 58 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Doug and Jenny (Arthurton), Jane and Richard Whitmore (Balclutha), Cathy and Ian (Invercargill), and Sarah (Arthurton). Much loved Granee of Holly and Shane, Amy and Bradley, Scott and Alice; Hayden, and Liam; Emma and Kylie, Tracee and Allan, Anita, William, Daniel, and Katie*. A proud and treasured Great-Granee of Scott, and Jaxen; Keiran, Nate, and Baylee; Zac, Chelsea*, Tyrone*, and Clayton; Dylan, Kyrah, Hannah, Zane, Chace, Skye, Harper, and Peyton. As per Margaret's wishes, a private service has been held. Messages to 87 Landslip Road, Arthurton, RD 1, Gore 9771.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on July 25, 2020