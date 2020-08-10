RANGI,

Margaret (nee McPhedran):

20.5.1941 – 8.8.2020.

Passed away peacefully surrounded by her whanau at Atawhai Rest Home in Napier. Aged 79 years. Much loved mother of Riki and Raewyn (Gisborne), and Shane and Jrindra (Napier). Loved by all of her Mokopuna. Loved sister of Nolene and Lex (Australia), Denise (Christchurch), Trevor and Kaye, and Lesley and David (Invercargill). Margaret will be lying at 7 Atherfold Crescent, Greenmeadows until her service. A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier, on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Rangi Family', c/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.

Always loved, never forgotten, rest easy beautiful lady,

you are at peace now.





