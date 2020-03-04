Margaret PRESTON (1946 - 2020)
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Hoon Hay Presbyterian Church
5 Downing Street,
Hoon Hay
Death Notice

PRESTON,
Margaret Allison (nee Grey):
Born March 20, 1946. On Monday, March 2, 2020, unexpectedly, surrounded by her loving family, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 73 years. Loved wife of Graeme, cherished mum and mum-in-law of Malcolm, and Sandra and Arun, dearly loved nana of Thomas and Oliver, loved sister of Anne and Norman, and aunt of David and Alison. Messages may be addressed to the Preston family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A service of celebration for Margaret's life will be held in the Hoon Hay Presbyterian Church, 5 Downing Street, Hoon Hay, Christchurch, on Friday, March 6, at 1.30pm.
