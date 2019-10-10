POTTINGER,
Margaret Elizabeth:
At Vickery Court Rest Home on October 9, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill. Loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Jo, Ian and Alice, Anne and Jim. Gran of Jenna, Matthew and Triona, Michael, Chris. Great-Gran of Patrick, Margot and Harriet. Messages to 171 Terrace St, Invercargill, or may be left on her tribute page, frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes The funeral service for Margaret will be held at J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, on Saturday, October 12, 2019, commencing at 10.30am. A private cremation will follow.
