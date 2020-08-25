POLLARD, Margaret Eunice
(nee Massie):
Peacefully after a brave battle at Vickery Court on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joe Pollard. Much loved Mum of David and Angela (England), Katrina and Dave (Christchurch), Erica and Kevin* (Invercargill), Margaret (Christchurch), Norman and Olive (Nelson), Linda*, Bill and Margaret (Australia), Caroline and Peter (Timaru), Deborah and Stevie (Gore), Gordon*, Jennie-Lee (Invercargill), Simon and Rachel (Invercargill). Much loved grandmother of all her grand, great and great-great-grandchildren.
Rest in Peace
A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, on Saturday, August 29, at 2.30pm. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions attendance is limited to 100 people. You are warmly invited to join the family via Livestream link at frasersfunerals.co.nz/live-streams Messages to 10 Cree Street, Glengarry, Invercargill 9810 or Margaret's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 25 to Aug. 28, 2020