MORETON,
Margaret Heather:
Peacefully after many battles, at Peacehaven on August 8, 2019. Loving wife of Stan for 52 years. Loved daughter of Edna and Bill* Adamson. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Shane and Liz (Nelson), Jason and Celine (Ireland), Greg and Bini (Auckland). Beloved grandmother of Henry and Hannah, Ashton and Arabella. Treasured sister of George, Judith, and Kate. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held at the Southland Crematorium, on Monday, August 12, at 11.00am. Messages to 181B Mary St, Invercargill 9810.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 9 to Aug. 12, 2019