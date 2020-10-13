McMURDO,
Margaret Elizabeth:
Passed suddenly on Saturday, October 10, 2020, aged 83. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Doug and Janet, and Dianne. Loved daughter, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and sister-in-law, aunty, and friend. A service to farewell Margaret will be held in Southland Crematorium Chapel, 111 Rockdale Road, Invercargill, on Friday, October 16, at 2.30pm. Messages can be sent to 66 Morton Street, Invercargill 9812, or to Margaret's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 13, 2020