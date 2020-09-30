McKENZIE, Margaret Isobel

(née Wilson):

Peacefully in the loving care of Resthaven Village, Gore, on Monday, September 28, 2020, in her 98th year. Loved wife of the late Raymond. Loved mum and mother-in-law of Sonia and Peter Webb, Raewyn and Tup Stirling, Bill and Judy McKenzie, Lyndon and Gill McKenzie and the late Lyndal. Loved Mumma of her grand and great-grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Ian Wilson, Annie and Richard Fraser, Bruce and Evelyn Wilson, Allan and Jean Wilson, Fraser and Avis Wilson, Joyce and Ron Hill. Farquhar and Rene McKenzie, Bill and Iona McKenzie, Ivan and Marjorie McKenzie, Marjorie and Eric McQuarrie, Elsie McKenzie, Alwyn McKenzie, Colin and Margaret McKenzie. Loved Aunt of all her nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Mum's life will be held in the St Andrews Presbyterian Church, Ardwick Street, Gore, on Friday October 2, at 1.30pm. Flowers respectively declined. Messages to Bill McKenzie, No 5 RD, Gore, 9775.







