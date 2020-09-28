McEWING, Margaret Victoria (nee Stuart):
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, after a short illness on September 26, 2020, at Rowena Jackson. Beloved wife of the late Graham. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynley and Neville, Noelene, Vaella and Peter, Murray and Brenda, Basil and Kathryn, Karen and Allan, Judy, Pamela and Allister. Much loved grandma, great-grandma and great-great-grandma to all her grandchildren. The funeral service for Margaret will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at J Fraser and Sons, Cnr Esk and Doon Sts, commencing at 10.30am. Her interment will follow at Calcium Cemetery, Isla bank. Messages to 156 Steel Rd, RD 4 Invercargill. Online tributes may be made to her tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 28, 2020