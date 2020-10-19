Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Margaret (nee Waddell):

Passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 15, 2020, in the care of Rowena Jackson Retirement Village, in her 91st year. Beloved wife of the late Len McCallum. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Colin and Pat, Lorraine and Frank (Colin* Hibbs), Dianne and Marty, Faye and Ross, and Graham and Jackie. Greatly loved nanna of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Isabel* and Oscar*, May and Morrie*, Tom* and Mary*, Leslie and Amy, Dave and Lorraine, Andrew* and Ngaire*, Dot* and Cliff*, Shirley and Bob*, and Irene and Allan.

"She will be deeply missed"

At Margaret's request a private service has been held. The family would like to thank Rowena Jackson Retirement Village for their wonderful care of Margaret. Messages to 27 Highfield Tce, Invercargill 9812.

(*denotes deceased)

Goodbye my family my life has passed,

I love you all to the very last.

Weep not for me but courage take,

Love each other for my sake.

For those you love don't go away,

They walk beside you every day.

Farewell

By Margaret McCallum.







McCALLUM,Margaret (nee Waddell):Passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 15, 2020, in the care of Rowena Jackson Retirement Village, in her 91st year. Beloved wife of the late Len McCallum. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Colin and Pat, Lorraine and Frank (Colin* Hibbs), Dianne and Marty, Faye and Ross, and Graham and Jackie. Greatly loved nanna of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Isabel* and Oscar*, May and Morrie*, Tom* and Mary*, Leslie and Amy, Dave and Lorraine, Andrew* and Ngaire*, Dot* and Cliff*, Shirley and Bob*, and Irene and Allan."She will be deeply missed"At Margaret's request a private service has been held. The family would like to thank Rowena Jackson Retirement Village for their wonderful care of Margaret. Messages to 27 Highfield Tce, Invercargill 9812.(*denotes deceased)Goodbye my family my life has passed,I love you all to the very last.Weep not for me but courage take,Love each other for my sake.For those you love don't go away,They walk beside you every day.FarewellBy Margaret McCallum. Published in Southland Times on Oct. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers