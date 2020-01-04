MALLETT, Margaret Claire:
Peacefully at Ripponburn Rest Home and Hospital, on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, aged 85 years. Beloved wife of James*, dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Jill and Neal Whimp (Tauranga), Libby and John* Smith (Cromwell), Ian* and Barbara*, Ted and Ida* (Lowburn), loved "Mum" of Donna, and Nana Margaret to Emily, Christie, Aidan and Alyssa. Loved Auntie Margy of all her nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held in St Andrew's Anglican Church, Blyth Street, Cromwell, on Wednesday, January 8, at 2.00pm. Messages to 40 Cairnmuir Crescent, Cromwell 9310, or email [email protected]
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Jan. 4, 2020