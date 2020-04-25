Margaret LAMB

Death Notice

LAMB, Margaret Stewart
(nee Basire):
Born October 1, 1927, died peacefully in Tainui Rest Home on April 22, 2020. Beloved widow of Dr Murray Lamb; much loved mother of Christopher, Judith, and Philippa; much loved mother-in-law of Ella and John; much missed Grandmother of Timothy, Katherine, Jessica and Jessica Turnbull and their spouses Amanda, Hayden, Spencer and Liam; Great-Grandmother to Emily, Sophie, Harper and Mia.
May she rest in peace and rise in glory.
No flowers by request; donations may be given to Tainui Home Trust Board, A/c No. 15-3948-007-5801-00, reference Margaret Lamb. A private funeral will be held at Vospers Chapel at 10.00am on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Please remember her at this time, in your own way.


