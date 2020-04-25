LAMB, Margaret Stewart
(nee Basire):
Born October 1, 1927, died peacefully in Tainui Rest Home on April 22, 2020. Beloved widow of Dr Murray Lamb; much loved mother of Christopher, Judith, and Philippa; much loved mother-in-law of Ella and John; much missed Grandmother of Timothy, Katherine, Jessica and Jessica Turnbull and their spouses Amanda, Hayden, Spencer and Liam; Great-Grandmother to Emily, Sophie, Harper and Mia.
May she rest in peace and rise in glory.
No flowers by request; donations may be given to Tainui Home Trust Board, A/c No. 15-3948-007-5801-00, reference Margaret Lamb. A private funeral will be held at Vospers Chapel at 10.00am on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Please remember her at this time, in your own way.
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 25, 2020