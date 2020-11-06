Margaret KING

Guest Book
  • "Deepest sympathy from Madelene Rushton and family"
    - Madelene Rushton
  • "Sorry to hear of Margaret's passing. Condolences to you..."
    - Christine Egerton
  • "KING, Margaret: Loved daughter of the late Wallace and..."
    - Margaret KING
    Published in: The Southland Times
Service Information
Winton and Districts Funeral Services
306 Great North Rd
Winton, Southland
032367586
Requiem Mass
Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St George Anglican Church
43 Orawia Road
Tuatapere
Funeral
Following Services
Tuatapere Cemetery
Death Notice


KING, Margaret:
Peacefully in her sleep at her home in Tuatapere on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. In her 84th year.
R.I.P.
Dearly loved wife of the late Lindsay King. Dearly loved and treasured mother and mother-in-law of Jeanette and Collin; Peter and the late Jenny; Yvonne and Martin; Roger and Janine; Graeme and Donna. Loved Nana of Amy, Lucy and Harry; Andrew; Christopher and Jonathan; Rachel, Katie, Jessica and Mitchell; Aleisha and James; Ethan and Ainsley. Requiem Mass for Margaret will be celebrated in the St George Anglican Church, 43 Orawia Road, Tuatapere, at 2.00pm, on Saturday, November 7, 2020, the funeral then leaving for the Tuatapere Cemetery. Messages to 24 Newman Ave, Brightwater, Nelson 7022 or to Margaret's tribute page at www.frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes


Published in Southland Times on Nov. 6, 2020
