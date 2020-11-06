KING, Margaret:
Peacefully in her sleep at her home in Tuatapere on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. In her 84th year.
R.I.P.
Dearly loved wife of the late Lindsay King. Dearly loved and treasured mother and mother-in-law of Jeanette and Collin; Peter and the late Jenny; Yvonne and Martin; Roger and Janine; Graeme and Donna. Loved Nana of Amy, Lucy and Harry; Andrew; Christopher and Jonathan; Rachel, Katie, Jessica and Mitchell; Aleisha and James; Ethan and Ainsley. Requiem Mass for Margaret will be celebrated in the St George Anglican Church, 43 Orawia Road, Tuatapere, at 2.00pm, on Saturday, November 7, 2020, the funeral then leaving for the Tuatapere Cemetery. Messages to 24 Newman Ave, Brightwater, Nelson 7022 or to Margaret's tribute page at www.frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 6, 2020