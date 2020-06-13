HUGHES,
Margaret Dorothy:
Of Invercargill, aged 81. Passed peacefully on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Loved wife of the late Lloyd. Dearly loved Mum of Tammy and Allan, Greg and Maureen, Gareth and Fran, the late Rod, the late Jacqui, and the late Bevan. Adored Nanna of all her grand and great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons' Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, on Friday, June 19, at 2.00pm. Donations in Margaret's memory to Gaius Cottage would be appreciated and can be made at the service. Messages can be sent to 332 Tay Street, Invercargill 9810 or to Margaret's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on June 13, 2020